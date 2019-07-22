Garba Shehu, the Official Spokesperson to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has given a snide response to a twitter user who demanded him to respond to Oby Ezekwesili’s attack on President Buhari.
The former education minister and ex-presidential candidate, Oby Ezekwesili while speaking on security challenges in Nigeria said “I do not think we should mince words and that’s why I am not mincing words. We cannot have a President who is comfortable to be in the office, spending the night at the Villa, unconcerned about the challenges that we citizens are facing”.
A twitter user then asked Garba Shehu why he has not replied Oby Ezekwesili’s attack on Buhari, he replied: What is Oby?
What is Oby? https://t.co/WlIwpNVFZJ
— Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) July 21, 2019
However, Garba Shehu’s response sparked diverse reactions on social media.
A twitter user wrote: “Even me can’t waste my time on unpopular impactless words of an unknown woman. You are on the right path sir(Mallam Garba Shehu).”
Another wrote: “The what is oby statement Garba Shehu tweeted shows how some northern men objectify their women, typical example of a classless man. With no respect for women.”
— boluwatife™ (@Tifeabdul) July 22, 2019
Oby is the name of one of the highly intelligent, eloquent, broad minded, beautiful, incorruptible, impartial, truthful, highly responsible and reliable personalities; in academia, politics, economics and social philosophy. She is a woman of global repute.
Who is Garba Shehu?
— David Eboh (@DavidEboh5) July 22, 2019
Who is Garba Shehu? A man who has no mind of his own.
A man who speaks just what he was asked to speak. A classless nonentity, sadist, callous, biased, indifferent and uncouth.
A man who inwardly knows that RUGA is a time-bomb but openly supported RUGA for political expediency, such a man, can never be trusted.
Such a man can seamlessly do anything and everything to keep his job. What a belligerent and treacherous spokesman from the pit of hell.
With Buhari in POWER, Nigerian nation has come to a dead end. What a classic case of she belongs to my kitchen and the other room. What a male chauvinistic government.
What a horrendous government. What an incredibly prejudiced ruler. What an uninspiring and incredibly thoughtless government. What a situation.
I take a stroll. Nonsense.