Garba Shehu, the Official Spokesperson to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has given a snide response to a twitter user who demanded him to respond to Oby Ezekwesili’s attack on President Buhari.

The former education minister and ex-presidential candidate, Oby Ezekwesili while speaking on security challenges in Nigeria said “I do not think we should mince words and that’s why I am not mincing words. We cannot have a President who is comfortable to be in the office, spending the night at the Villa, unconcerned about the challenges that we citizens are facing”.

A twitter user then asked Garba Shehu why he has not replied Oby Ezekwesili’s attack on Buhari, he replied: What is Oby?

However, Garba Shehu’s response sparked diverse reactions on social media.

A twitter user wrote: “Even me can’t waste my time on unpopular impactless words of an unknown woman. You are on the right path sir(Mallam Garba Shehu).”

Another wrote: “The what is oby statement Garba Shehu tweeted shows how some northern men objectify their women, typical example of a classless man. With no respect for women.”

Oby is the name of one of the highly intelligent, eloquent, broad minded, beautiful, incorruptible, impartial, truthful, highly responsible and reliable personalities; in academia, politics, economics and social philosophy. She is a woman of global repute.

