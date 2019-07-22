Prof. Sulyman Abdulkarrem, Vice-Chancellor, University of Ilorin, has tasked the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to re-orientate Nigerians on need for honesty and truthfulness.

Abdulkareem made the call on Monday while receiving the Kwara State Director of the agency, Mr Segun Adeyemi, in his office.

He decried the state of dishonesty and greed in the country, saying that this had greatly impeded the socioeconomic and even, political development.

The vice-chancellor urged the agency to create awareness on the need for Nigerians to speak the truth in order to move the nation forward.

“The way to succeed in national orientation is to set good examples for people to emulate.

“The university is considering how to practically infuse character as a requirement for obtaining any certificate from the institution.

“Going through the university and obeying the rules and regulations for four years or more have positive impact on the graduates.

“I was offered bribe as a vice-chancellor, but l turned it down. There is so much lying going on in the country.

“I want Nigerians to speak the truth as a way of honouring God, not speaking the truth is part of corruption.

“We are in a society that doesn’t have regard for the truth. Lecturers will not be extorting and raping students, if we have regard for the truth,” he said.

Abdulkareem expressed delight that the agency was already working with the University of Ilorin Centre for Peace and Strategic Studies (CPSS), and assuring NOA of the institution’s readiness to work with it.

In his remarks, NOA Director, while thanking the vice-chancellor for receiving his team, described his visit to the institution as “homecoming”, being an alumnus of the institution.

Adeyemi also commended the vice-chancellor for taking the university to greater heights, particularly with the Centre for Peace and Strategic Studies.

He explained that the centre had contributed immensely to the peaceful co-existence in Ilorin and the nation at large.

The director also thanked the university management for offering 40 hectares of land for the N-Power programme of the Federal Government.

Adeyemi congratulated the university for being the most sought after tertiary institution in the country.

He said that quality of the institution’s graduates and its stable academic calendar were worthy of commendation.

The NOA director said that students of the university were mostly well dressed, calling on other institutions to emulate Unilorin.

“NOA has commenced visits to various institutions of higher learning in some states to campaign against internet fraud and other evil practices among youths.

“I plead with the vice-chancellor to give us the opportunity to interact with Unilorin students from time to time,” he said.

