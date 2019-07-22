The Molade Okoya Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, is now on a major refurbishment ahead of the 5th Lagos International Badminton Classics.

An on the spot assessment by the News Agency of Nigeria reveals a major overhauling of the hall in readiness for the epic tournament.

There are ongoing repairs on the terraces and the spectator stands, while the main hall is also undergoing repainting.

The floodlights bulb were also fixed with the roofing also being repaired.

The workers who spoke said that they had a deadline to finish the whole process before the competition starts on Wednesday.

“The work is going on a faster pace as we have to finish our work before Wednesday when the competition will start,” one the workers said anonymously.

The Director of Public Relations, Lagos State Sports Commission, Titi Oshodi, said the major renovation of the hall was in readiness for the two major championships to be hosted by the state.

“The major repairs and renovation is due to the two major championships we will be hosting.

“We are set to host the Lagos International Badminton Classics and the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Seamaster Championships.

“For the ITTF Seamaster, there are some other standards we must meet, hence the hall must go through some upgrade,” she said.

The Lagos International Badminton Classics will serve off on Wednesday, July 24 and will end Saturday, July 27.

Over 34 countries are expected to take part in the Badminton Classics.

