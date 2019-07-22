Pioneer of Banku music, Nigerian singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur Oluwatosin Ajibade, better known by his stage name Mr Eazi, turned 28 this month and his girlfriend Temi Otedola penned the most romantic note for him with a picture of the lovebirds.

Femi Otedola’s daughter – Temi wrote: Happy Birthday T 🥺🥺🥺🥺 my best friend forever 💗💗💗💗 love you 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂 everyone wish the Don a happy day!

While Mr Eazi replied in her comment section: Haha baby see how ya shining in this picture chei!! ♥️♥️♥️ thank you so much!! Love you loads 🥰🥰

The lovers have been dating for over 2 years, and we hope they get married soon.

