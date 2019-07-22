Following the clash between the Nigeria Police Force and the Shiites group, President Muhammadu Buhari has called on security chiefs and currently holds a meeting at the presidential villa in Abuja.
The meeting started at about 4pm on Monday.
Monday, July 22, 2019 4:46 pm
