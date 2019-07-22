Channels TV has announced the death of its reporter shot during the clash between the police and Shiite protesters in Abuja.

The reporter, Precious Owolabi was working with the TV station as a member of the National Youth Service Corps.

According to Channels TV, The 23-year-old died of a gunshot wound he sustained while covering the clash between the police and the Shiite protesters on Monday in Abuja.

The management and staff of Channels Television said they were greatly saddened by the untimely and unfortunate death of such a promising journalist.

They pray that God will grant his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, and avail his soul eternal rest.

Owolabi was the second death to be announced in connection with clash in Abuja today between Shiite protesters and the police.

The police earlier said they lost a deputy commissioner, Usman Umar.

Umar was in charge of Operations, FCT Command.

The officer who was immediately rushed to the hospital died moments later while receiving treatment.

Two Assistant Superintendents of Police were also injured, the police spokesman said.

However, Islamic Movement of Nigeria claimed that 11 protesters were killed.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

