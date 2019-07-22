The European Union (EU) and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have trained 2,115 mothers in four local government areas in Kebbi to boost Maternal Newborn and Child Health Care in the State.

The Women and other key stakeholders in the state commended EU and UNICEF for their initiative of “Mama2Mama” which was introduced and launched in the state in December 2018.

The Coordinator Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (MNCH), in Jega Local Government, Ms Hauwa’u Umar, on Sunday told newsmen that the initiative was implemented by EU and UNICEF.

According to her, the initiative was being implemented in four Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Jega, Argungu, Birnin Kebbi and Fakai.

She explained that through the initiative, UNICEF has trained the mothers to reach out to other mothers on access to healthcare services in 47 wards in the four benefiting LGAs.

She added that the mothers were equipped with health care information on Ante-Natal Care (ANC), Exclusive Breastfeeding, Routine Immunization (RI) etc mainly to create demand for the services.

Umar also revealed that, since the takeoff of the “Mama2Mama” programme and renovation of the facility by the EU, there has been an increase in clients accessing the facility.

He also explained that ANC attendance has increased with over 80 per cent, since the EU and UNICEF intervention.

She however, appealed to EU for more support in the areas of provision of uniform for the “Mama2Mama” volunteers, and other equipment for the PHC.

Corroborating Umar, Safi’a Garba, thanked EU and UNICEF for what they have done through the programme, especially capacity building for health workers on Community Based Newborn Care (CBNC) among others.

She explained that general attendants have risen from 443 in December 2018 to 528 by June and ANC attendant which was less than 130 in November 2018 was now over 175 as at June.

“In November 2018, we had 28 deliveries, but as we speak now, in June we had recorded 51 deliveries, Routine Immunization which was just about 149 in November, is now over 215 as at June.

“The intervention has really transformed the way we do things and how the people used to respond, even the Traditional Birth Attendants (TBAs), have improved as a result of this.

“It has made our job very easy as health workers.

“I must sincerely commend the EU for this intervention and I will also want them to continue this support and even do more,’’ she said.

Garba, therefore, appealed to EU, UNICEF and government for more support to the initiative.

