The Nigerian Army authorities have warned Nigerians to beware of the activities of fraudsters parading themselves as agents of Depot Nigerian Army.

Army gave the warning in a statement by Maj. S.O Mbaneme, Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Depot Nigerian Army, on Monday in Abuja.

It said that the authorities had decided to alert members of the public that Depot Nigerian Army did not have agents for recruitment, adding that such arrangement never existed in the army training institution.

According to the statement, recruitment has since been concluded for 78 Regular Recruits in-take who are presently on training.

“The attention of Depot Nigerian Army has been drawn to the activities of some unscrupulous persons parading themselves as agents of Depot Nigerian Army to defraud members of the public.

“These individuals fraudulently extort money from unsuspecting members of the public who are desperately ready to enlist into the Nigerian army.

“Investigation reveals that the fraudsters promise their victims that they will replace recruits found with credentials and bank verification number (BVN) irregularity with their names.

“Headquarters Depot Nigerian Army is therefore using this medium to call on the general public to shun these unscrupulous individuals and report same to the nearest security agencies when noticed.

“Meanwhile, efforts are in progress to nab the fraudsters for proper investigation and prosecution,” the army said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

