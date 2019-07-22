Planting of tall crops such as maize, millet and the likes remains prohibited in Jos-Bukuru metropolis, because such crops are viewed to be sources of vector-borne diseases.

According to the General Manager, Plateau Environmental Protection and Sanitation Agency (PEPSA), Mr Gabriel Bako,in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Monday in Jos, the law prohibiting planting of tall crops in residential areas in Jos-Bukuru metropolis is still in force.

Bako said tall crops like maize served as breeding sites for vectors such as mosquitoes and rodents like rats that spread diseases.

He said that with the commencement of the rains, it was discovered that people had started planting such crops within their residence and they needed to stop to avoid prosecution.

Bako also cautioned the public to desist from the act of dumping of waste indiscriminately, especially in drainage which could lead to flooding and outbreak of diseases such as cholera and other gastrointestinal diseases.

He called the public to imbibe the culture of hygiene as preventive measures to diseases.

