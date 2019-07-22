Southwest governors on Monday visited the leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, whose daughter, Funke Olakunri was killed recently in Ore area of Ondo State.

Olakunri was buried today and five of the Southwest governors were the event. They are Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo) and Seyi Makinde (Oyo).

