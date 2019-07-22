L-R: Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde; Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti and Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu during a condolence visit to Pa Fasoranti at his residence in Ondo on Monday.
Southwest governors on Monday visited the leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, whose daughter, Funke Olakunri was killed recently in Ore area of Ondo State.
Olakunri was buried today and five of the Southwest governors were the event. They are Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo) and Seyi Makinde (Oyo).
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (left), commiserating with Leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti over the killing of his daughter, Mrs. Funke Olakunri at his residence in Ondo on Monday.
L-R: Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun and Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu during the funeral service of late Mrs. Funke Olakunri, daughter of Pa Fasoranti at St. David’s Cathedral Anglican Church, Akure, Ondo State, on Monday.
L-R: Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti; Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu and Chief Ayo Adebanjo, during a condolence visit to Pa Fasoranti at his residence in Ondo on Monday.
Related
It doesn’t have to get to this, but almighty God is watching.