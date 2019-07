A new track ‘Eruku‘ has just been released by Ruggedy Baba and the song is getting great acceptance from fans.

‘Eruku‘ is a Yoruba word that translates to ‘’smoke’’. According to Ruggedman, the song is just like its literal meaning. Eruku cannot be touched but you sure can feel it.

This jam was produced by Shocker Beatz with mixing and mastering provided by Marqai.

