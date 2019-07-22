The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has congratulated the first civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande on his attainment of the grand age of 90.

The party described Jakande as a pace setter in the development of the state and said Lagos was benefitting immensely from his enviable foresight.

In a release in Lagos, signed by the Lagos State Publicity Secretary of APC, Joe Igbokwe, the party described Jakande as a redoubtable progressive who kick-started the fast-paced development of Lagos through his immense development of the social, economic and political potentials of the state.

“The party sees Jakande as a man in peace with his environment after making the environment livable for the tens of millions of Lagosians who are still savouring his legacies in all sectors of governance.

“His Excellency, Alhaji Lateef Jakande is a hero of the development of Lagos and we see what Lagos is today as a fruit of his foresight which he brought into governance for the four years he was Governor of the state. His footprints in the educational, housing, transport, health, social investment sectors are still standing today as worthy testimonials to his governance credentials and are credible proof to the quality of leadership he provided for Lagos.

“We celebrate Alhaji Jakande as a foremost progressive whose commitment to the welfare of all Lagosians and Nigerians is beyond comparison. We celebrate him as a living godfather of the Lagos Success Story and see him as a reference to all that is good and desirable with Lagos. As he continues to celebrate his birthday, we pray that Alhaji Jakande still receives the special favour of God to be with us for many more years. We pray that his countless legacies in all spheres of leadership continue to remain with us and we pray that generations yet unborn get to know the history of this great man and his worthy contributions to Lagos and Nigeria.

“Congratulations to Baba Kekere and may you live longer for us and indeed all Lagosians and Nigerians to continue celebrating you,” the party said.

