The operatives of the Ogun State annex of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response team (IRT) has confirmed the arrest of a robbery suspect identified as Egbeke Ifeoluwa.

The suspect who usually operates in Army Uniform was arrested on Sango-Ijoko Road in Ogun State.

After his arrest, Ifeoluwa who was the leader of a robbery gang that specialised in one-chance robbery in different parts of Ogun State and nearby states revealed that their operations are been carried out at anytime of the day.

According to reports, Ifeoluwa, 25, wore Army uniform to intimidate the public and scare away law enforcement agents. Following the gang’s operations, road users and residents gave intelligence report to the IRT annex in Sango on the nefarious activities of the gang. Based on the intelligence report, the IRT Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari, directed the Ogun State annex to arrest the hoodlums.

The Nation reports that the operatives swung into action and saw a commercial bus driver in an Army uniform plying the road. They stopped the bus with number plate XV 14 AKD and the driver, who was later identified as Egbeke Ifeoluwa, the wanted gang leader, was nabbed. His colleagues, however, escaped.

It was gathered that when the vehicle was searched by the operatives, they found one live ammunition, two jack-knives, five military vests, one military beret, military gadget and one Navy ID card hidden under the bus seats.

The suspect, who initially insisted that he was a soldier, later confessed that he was a fake soldier and the gang leader the police had been looking for.

He confessed that they usually hid their weapons and army uniforms under the vehicle’s seats and only wore them when they wanted to operate, noting that the uniforms helped to scare away the police and other security agents.

On how he could assist the police to arrest his fleeing colleagues, he said it would be difficult to get them because none of them had permanent addresses or phone numbers.

