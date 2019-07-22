The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has briefed President Muhammadu Buhari over the protests by Shiites in Abuja.

At the end of the meeting, the IGP told journalists: “We came this morning to brief Mr. President on the security situation in the country, especially the activities of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN). Just to give him an update of what is happening in the country vis a vis their activities.

“Specifically we briefed him of the incessant act coming out of this group of people, protesting here and there. We briefed him on the fact that we have been able to curtail their excesses and to let him understand that everything is under control.”

“The president asked us to make sure we provide security for every citizen of this country and not to leave any space that some group of people will create breakdown of law and order.

“So, the charge by Mr. President is that we must provide security for every Nigerian.” he stated

