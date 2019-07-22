The PUNCH Columnist, Aladunni Adelakun, has debunked claim that she was arrested when she visited the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) in Abuja on Sunday.

There have been reports that Adelakun was arrested by security officers of the church when she visited to get more details of the alleged rape scandal involving Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo and Busola Dakolo for her column.

She, however, said she sent an image earlier when she was pulled aside by the protocol department of the church for questioning.

According to Adelakun, in a tweet on her twitter handle, “I’m aware of the info about my arrest at COZA today. I wasn’t arrested. Earlier, I sent out an image because I was concerned when pulled aside by the protocol dept for questioning. Thanks to everyone who has been concerned about me. I am sorry for all the misinformation out there.”

I'm aware of the info abt my arrest at COZA today. I wasn't arrested. Earlier, I sent out an image bcos I was concerned when pulled aside by the protocol dept for questioning. Thanks to everyone who has been concerned about me. I am sorry for all the misinformation out there. — Aladunni Adelakun (@Adunnibaby) July 21, 2019

Busola Dakolo had accused Fatoyinbo of raping her 20 years ago in Ilorin, Kwara State when she was still 16 years. Fatoyinbo had denied the allegation.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

