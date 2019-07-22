Movie actor, director, and politician Desmond Elliot who has starred in over two hundred films and a number of television shows and soap operas is being tongue lashed on social media for saying the federal government needs to ban foreign content in order to grow the entertainment industry.

This was disclosed by the economics graduate and father of four while addressing challenges facing Nollywood in an interview with Hiptv.

“The Government needs to create an enabling environment for this industry to thrive. Secondly, they need to consciously intentionally focus on building the industry. Treat it like you’re importing rice, So you ban all foreign content, make it difficult for foreign content to come in so your local content can grow.”

The politician also urged the industry to support the government, ” The music industry, the film industry, even the comic section as well, putting the square pegs in square holes and not mixing it the other way round, just make it professional.”

The actor further tasked the government to make loan accessible to the industry with less interest.

“This industry, if we don’t have purposeful and work done to this country. I mean you want to give loan and you are giving so much interest and you asking for collaterals, from where? These are people who just grew up.

“You must be ready to take treat this industry like you going to treat rice and other goods you are preventing and you are trying to grow in your country/”

Entertainment, This is the greatest product this country of 200 million people you can ever have. So I am just hoping and praying. We are not asking the government to come and do everything, no, just create the environment. Empower people, create billionaires out of these people. We have the tyler Perry of Nigeria, we can make them. People can not invest if they not sure of getting their returns so Government must be able to give guarantees.

See some reactions.

Desmond Elliot says foreign films need to be banned in Nigeria to help Nollywood grow. pic.twitter.com/peipv4mGdw — World Publicist (@IsimaOdeh) July 22, 2019

Chai who did we offend in this country Desmond Elliot has come with has stupidity again only Genevieve can give us good movies the rest is trash and you want them to ban foreign movies — Yopee (@Youpele) July 22, 2019

This is the Desmond Elliot we thought we will get vs the Desmond Elliot we got #DesmondElliot #BBNaijaEviction pic.twitter.com/Az1upK7nbu — Buzi Brown (@buzibrownie) July 22, 2019

Desmond Elliot should know that competition is good and healthy for Nollywood industry to grow. You don't compare the consumption of agricultural produce and creative industries like movie making. Wetin now🙄 — John Abah (@iLongJohn) July 22, 2019

Just look at this man Desmond Elliot! 🤦🏽‍♂️ What did they do with the money GEJ pumped into the industry? See his cheeks, he don chop Lagos Gov. money full mouth nothing to show for his #NotTooYoungToRun. Sebi na all these "fake love local porno movies" they shoot they want grow? — Century Ezeilo (@Century4GD) July 22, 2019

Dear Desmond Elliot,

Back in the days, I remember watching movies like Festival of Fire, Ijele, Things fall apart etc. Now Nollywood show us things like Runs babe.

The only progress made is from making a 1hr 30 minutes movie a part 1,2,3,4 and 5 to season 1,2,3,4 and 5. pic.twitter.com/LXfUPQnSN8 — Onyebuchi (@onyebuchind) July 22, 2019

Elliot was elected as a lawmaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Surulere Constituency, on 11th April 2015 during Nigerian General Elections.

