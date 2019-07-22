Domestic workers and relatives of former President Goodluck Jonathan are being investigated over alleged theft of valuables including jewelries belonging to the former President in his Otuoke home in Ogbia Local Government of Bayelsa.

The four persons included two brothers of former first lady, Dame Patience Jonathan and two other ladies suspected to be members of Jonathan’s family.

Political Economist reported that one of the arrested suspects, who is a member of the management staff of the Aridolf Resort Hotel and Spa owned by Patience duplicated the keys to the rooms where the valuables were kept and perpetrated the gradual looting.

It was gathered that after some domestic staff of the former president discovered the theft, he was informed and he quickly called in men of the Bayelsa Police Command to arrest them and recover the loot.

The source disclosed that the suspects were remorseful.

“It was not done by outsiders. The suspects have been working for the former first family. They decided to help themselves. One of them is a domestic servant, who is responsible in keeping the key to the room where the treasure was kept”.

“The other ones share some relationship with former president Jonathan. I know that the police arrested some of them. I don’t know the monetary value of the stolen items . Only patience Jonathan can say the value”.

“They are already making useful confession to the police and some monies from the proceeds are being recovered”, a source said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

