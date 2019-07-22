Nigeria’s gospel singer Frank Edwards serves his latest single tagged ‘Wetin I Gain’. This will be his fifth single for the year and it was released after his previous track ‘Chioma‘.
Edwards gets production credit for this one.
Monday, July 22, 2019 10:37 am
