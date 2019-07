Nigerian record producer, singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, has promised a social media user, identified as ‘Brown Skin Boy’ N50,000 to buy a cake.

The Mavin records boss obliged this kind gesture after the boy begged Don Jazzy to bless him as today is his birthday.

See the exchange here.

Happy birthday bro. 50k go buy cake na abi? Send a DM. 🙏🏿 https://t.co/xI3SRKnimz — ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) July 22, 2019

