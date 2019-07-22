Singer, Timi Dakolo told a news conference on Sunday in Lagos that his life and that of his wife and children are in danger since the alleged rape scandal involving Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) came to the limelight.

Busola Dakolo had alleged that Fatoyinbo raped her 20 years ago when she was still 16 years in Olorin, Kwara State, but Fatoyinbo had denied the allegations.

At a news conference held at the Regency Hotel, Lagos, Dakolo stated that things got worse when their residential address in Lagos was made public, thereby making them susceptible to attacks.

According to him, he had noted with increasing alarm, how his life and that of his wife and children had been put at risk by unscrupulous persons.

“We have been followed, our home has been watched, people have been standing in corners pointing fingers at our home – we have been unable to do any work; the children have had to be explained to several times why they cannot go outside and play,” he alleged.

He said that his wife, Busola was trailed home by the policemen who initially attempted to abduct her, saying that one of the officers told his wife “Oga is in the car and he wants to speak with her” which made him suspected that the armed policemen were at his home to deliver more than a letter.

According to Dakolo, his wife had filed a petition at the office of an ‘AGP’ in Alagbon, Ikoyi June 27, 2019, over the alleged rape incident.

“The AGP personally assigned the file and personally asked for an expedition action to investigate the case. This was before the YNaija video was released. We had since been to the police station on several occasions on the invitation of the police to respond to various questions in the course of the investigation” he further mentioned.

“We were therefore shocked to have been invited to Abuja when no visible action was taken to interview Mr Fatoyinbo. As far as we know, Mr Fatoyinbo has not been questioned on the strength of my wife’s petition even after several invitations by the police,” he said.

He also disclosed that his petition and that of Fatoyinbo had been moved to Lagos, saying that “We have never threatened anyone on our lives. Rather, we are now the ones who feel threatened. That is why we have Falana & Falana Chambers representing us and they have reported this matter to the police.

“We receive the information from our lawyers, Falana & Falana Chambers, this morning that both our petition and the petition of Mr Biodun Fatoyinbo will be moved to Lagos. We acknowledge the effort of the Nigeria Police to ensure that our confidence in their impartiality, professionalism and good sense in this case is not shaken.”

Premium Times reports that present at the conference were Mrs Dokolo, actress Kate Henshaw, and the Executive Director of Enough is Enough Nigeria, Yemi Adamolekun.

