The Inspector-General of Police has ordered Michael Ogbizi, a deputy Inspector-General to take over the probe of the rape allegation levelled by Busola Dakolo against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly.

Busola and her husband, Timi Dakolo have been invited to appear at the police headquarters on Tuesday.

In ordering Ogbizi to take over the case, IGP Adamu said he wanted to ensure

a speedy, thorough, fair and impartial investigation.

Ogbizi is in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID).

The DIG is also expected to take over the investigation of the complaint made by Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo against the Dakolos in addition to providing a personal supervision to all facets of the investigation to ensure justice and fair-hearing to all the parties, with each case being treated purely on its merit, according to a statement by DCP Frank Mba, the Force PRO.

Busola Dakolo alleged that Fatoyinbo raped her while she was 16 years old, in her family home in Ilorin, Kwara state. In further interviews, she said the pastor begged her and her siblings for the wrong done.

In the same vein, the IGP has directed that the procedure which the Police operatives adopted in serving Invitation Letters on Timi and Busola Dakolo on Saturday, 20th July, 2019, be subjected to rigorous and discreet scrutiny to ascertain its conformity with Police Standard Operating Procedure and International Best Practices.

While enjoining the general public and the parties involved in the cases to remain calm and patient, the IGP assured of unalloyed Police professionalism in the matter, Mba said.

