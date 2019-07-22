President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with family of a versatile Urban Planner and multi-talented development expert, Mrs Mariam Yunusa.

In a condolence message by his spokesperson, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Monday, Buhari noted that Mrs Yunusa’s life and times on earth had remained a testimony for the lives she touched, and transformed.

The president commiserated with friends and associates of “the quintessential mother, community developer and advocate of good education for children and youth.

According to him, her investments as a public servant in Nigeria, and contributions to the United Nations will be remembered and appreciated.

Buhari affirmed that Mrs Yunusa’s love for humanity, fear of God and courage to provide leadership in her family, work and community separated her for special recognitions and honour.

He, therefore, urged her family to find solace in the light and joy she brought to many lives.

The President prayed that the almighty God would comfort the family, friends and associates of the departed, and grant her soul eternal rest.

Mrs Yunusa retired from the United Nations Human Settlement Programme (UN-Habitat) in December 2015 as the Director of Partners and Inter-Agency Coordination, with oversight on the Addis Ababa Liaison Office.

