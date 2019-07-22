Beyonce-Wizkid

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Days after Beyonce dropped “The Lion King: The Gift”, Brown Skin Girl is still the most talked about song from the album, which featured Nigerian popstar, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, Beyonce’s 7-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter and Guyanese rapper Saint Jhn

The album, which dropped on Friday, also features Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Tekno, Mr Eazi and Burna Boy alongside Ghana’s Shatta Wale and South Africa’s Busiswa.

Brown Skin Girl has been tagged as an empowering song which praises brown-skinned women across the globe and has inspired others to embrace their own skin for all of its richness and beauty.

Wizkid has received a lot of praise more than other Nigerian artistes in the album and some Nigerians have begun the Grammy nominations campaign for him.

The hashtag #BrownSkinGirlChallenge which started over the weekend went viral with women especially in Nigeria uploading photos of themselves praising themselves for being ‘brown’.

Many jumped on the trend on Twitter to show off sunkissed selfies.