A man, who killed a Russian beauty queen to steal her car has been sentenced to 21 years in prison, the Russian news agency Interfax reported on Monday.

The victim had previously won the title of Mrs Chelyabinsk, a region in Russia’s Ural Mountains, and was a contender in the Mrs World Russia pageant.

The killing resonated throughout the region.

The victim went missing in July 2018 when she met the 24-year-old man to sell him her Skoda car for the equivalent of about 8,000 dollars.

Her body was found soon after in the rural community of Kizilsky, with signs of a violent death.

Authorities say the man, whose name has not been disclosed, struck her several times with a hammer, killing her, and fled the scene in her car.

He is to serve his sentence in a “strict regime” penal colony.

