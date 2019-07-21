Controversial blogger , Kemi Olunloyo has alleged that failure of Timi Dakolo to honour invitation by the Lagos State Police Command was the reason he is being summoned to Abuja.

The police on Saturday invited Timi Dakolo and his wife Busola to appear on Tuesday in Abuja over alleged falsehood and threat to life.

Olunloyo, on her Instagram page said: “Timi Dakolo did not honour the invitation from the POLICE in Lagos so now he must now sign a document to appear at the IGP’s office to recant his wife’s confession against Biodun Fatoyinbo.

“Busola Dakolo was never raped nor had any form of consensual sex with the pastor. The case is a totally fabricated case of blackmail, extortion and lies powered by Timi and Chude as I told @tvcconnect. Now they are complaining that the police is “harassing” them.

“Several newspapers are calling me now and I declined any interviews whatsoever. When one single journalist is spending time and money to investigate something they ran away from, don’t start interviewing the journalist who did the hard work.”

