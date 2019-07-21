One of the greatest storytellers, Florence Onyebuchi “Buchi” Emecheta would have been 75 today. The Search Engine Google is changing its logo to a doodle, or illustration, portraying her, to celebrate her posthumous birthday in the UK and Nigeria.
Sunday, July 21, 2019 8:34 am
