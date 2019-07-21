Nigerian women were yesterday in Abuja given a piece of advice to use their unique nature to add value to the society by growing themselves and their finances.

The admonition was given at a seminar, with theme “Matured Evolution“, by wife of the Niger State Governor, Dr Amina Abubakar.

Abubakar, represented by Dr Amina Dorayi, Technical Director, SHOPS Plus Project in Nigeria, according to reports by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), also urged women to be more creative.

”The government alone cannot ensure everyone has a job. Public sector cannot work alone, meaning that individuals have to be more creative.

“They have to recognise their own talent, where they can add to the trend that is existing.

“Most of us have something unique, use your uniqueness. We have what it takes and it’s just for us to look inwards and consider what we can do as individuals.

“And again, we need to also lift others wherever we are to really attain the best they can.” She was quoted to have said.

Adding her voice, Prof. Joy Ogwu, former Minister of Foreign Affairs, in her keynote address, urged women to try to complement rather than eliminate men in the society.

“A woman is designed to be an enabler and a total woman is one who is near perfection in every sphere of life.”

She was also said to have urged women to always have the right attitude to help the men excel even at the work place, and to be resilient in the face of obstacles.

