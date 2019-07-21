Two of the remaining 17 housemates in Big Brother Nigeria House will be shown the exit door today as the result of voting by fans will be revealed.
The evictees will join the four others who had departed. Those four were Ella, Kim Oprah, Avala and Isilomo.
Up for eviction are Seyi, the businessman who is Obafemi Awolowo’s grandson, Mike, the confessed married man, athlete and CEO who runs a cigar line in the United Kingdom.
Others are Frodd, the 28-year-old Investment adviser and sale executive from Anambra, whose real name is Chemeka Frodd Okoye; Tuoyo, the 23-year-old psychotherapist and fitness coach, and Tacha, the 23-year-old Rivers State-born native, who is a big girl on Instagram with over 350,000 followers. She got famous last year after she put a tattoo of Davido on her chest.
Tacha has been nominated consecutively for eviction. Last week she got the second highest vote of 28.77 per cent to stay in the house. Will her luck run out today.?
Seyi would have escaped being on the eviction list this week if he had exercised his Veto Power of Chance. But he declined to do so leaving his fate in the hands of fans of the reality show.
For refusing to exercise the power, Seyi was banned later this week by Big Brother from taking part in “Veto Power of Chance” challenge contests.
Below was how the Five housemates entered the eviction list:
Esther – Mike and Jeff
Touyo – Jeff and Mike
Thelma – Frodd and Tacha
Mike – Seyi and Tacha
Seyi – Frodd and Tuoyo
Ike – Seyi and Frodd
Tacha – Frodd and Gedoni
Omashola – Tacha and Mike
Diane – Seyi and Mike
Sir-Dee – Jackye and Frodd
Jackye – Tacha and Tuoyo
Frood – Omashola and Tuoyo
Nelson – Gedoni and Seyi
Jeff – Seyi and Tuoyo
Mercy – Frodd and Mike
Gedoni – Mike and Tuoyo
Khafi – Seyi and Thelma
