A group, Muslim League for Accountability (MULAC), on Sunday advised President Muhammad Buhari to set performance benchmark for incoming ministers to ensure delivery of the administration’s strategic plan.

The Executive Director, MULAC, Malam Yusuf Arrigasiyyu, who gave the advice, said setting targets and time frame to deliver, would make it easier to track each minister’s performance.

Arrigasiyyu said in Kaduna during a reception for the new Commissioner of Education in Kaduna State, Dr Shehu Makarfi, that the President should emulate Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai in that regard.

He noted that the governor had set targets and time frame for all his commissioners to either deliver or be shown the way out.

“To our knowledge, this is the first time in Kaduna State and perhaps Nigeria, where a Governor will publicly give his commissioners time frame to hit their targets with quarterly evaluation and reviews of strategies.

“This is a great initiative for good governance in Nigeria.

“We call on other governors and particularly President Buhari to emulate Kaduna and ensure that his incoming ministers are given targets and time frame to deliver based on their strategic plan.”

According to him, this will assist civil society organisations to engage the ministers towards ensuring effective service delivery.

To the new Commissioner, the official urged him to leave a legacy of achievements in the education sector in the state.

” MULAC will remind Dr Makarfi that he will be representing a constituency that is energetic and effective, a constituency that doesn’t accept failure, a constituency that was tested in all ramifications and proved sound,” he said.

Arrigasiyyu also charged Makarfi to maintain the tempo set in the education sector in the state, adding that his effectiveness in previous assignments should be brought to bear in the new responsibility as Commissioner.

The MULAC executive director prayed that God Almighty would guide the commissioner and all those in leadership positions to do the right thing and impact positively on the people.

In a goodwill message, Prof Muhammad Muhammad of Bayero University Kano, remind Makarfi that being a commissioner of education was a big task, as such he should consolidate on the achievements recorded and leave a lasting legacy in the sector.

Also, Dr Muhammad Sani Bello, a former commissioner and governorship aspirant, advised the new Commissioner not to disappoint, adding “you should consolidate on the achievement recorded in the present government and improve in what is on gound.”

In his response, Dr Makarfi pledged to commit himself to the new assignment and ensure total transformation of the education sector in Kaduna state.

“All we need is your prayers and support to achieve the tasks ahead,” he added.

