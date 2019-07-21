Walt Disney Co’s Marvel Studios has confirmed a forthcoming “Fantastic Four” film and sequels to “Black Panther” and “Captain America.”

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige disclosed this on Saturday night, when

Angelina Jolie was unveiled as the star in the forthcoming “The Eternals.”

Black Panther tells the story of T’Challa returning home to the African nation of Wakanda to succeed his father as king and having to confront a powerful enemy, who suddenly reappears. The film with a budget of $200 million grossed over $1.35 billion and is popular worldwide.

The film, starring Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong’o also broke numerous box office records, including for the highest-grossing film by a black director.

In other forthcoming Marvel Studios movies, Oscar winning Mahershala Ali would also star in a remake of “Blade” and Natalie Portman as a female “Thor.”

The announcements at San Diego Comic-Con charts Marvel’s course following mega-blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame,” which Disney said was set to top 2009 film “Avatar” by Sunday as the highest-grossing movie of all time.

Jolie appeared on stage in front of 6,500 cheering fans, along with other “Eternals” cast members including Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani and Salma Hayek. The story about a group of immortal aliens will debut in November 2020.

“I’m going to work 10 times harder,” Jolie said when asked how she would approach her role of Thena. “We all know what the task is ahead, and we know what you deserve, and so we are all going to be working very hard.”

“So I am in training and thrilled,” she added.

Disney also revealed it will release “Thor: Love and Thunder,” the fourth “Thor” movie, in November 2021. Portman, who starred in earlier films as the girlfriend to Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, will take up the superhero’s hammer as a female goddess of thunder.

“It feels pretty good,” Portman said on stage. “I’ve always had a little hammer envy.”

Ali, who recently won Oscars for “Moonlight” and “Green Book,” surprised the audience by walking on stage and putting on a baseball hat with the logo for “Blade,” a character played on film in 1998 by Wesley Snipes. No details were given but the crowed erupted in applause.

The films will be part of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) that started with 2008’s “Iron Man” and has generated more than $22 billion at box offices worldwide.

Other coming movies include “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which director Scott Derrickson described as “the first scary MCU movie,” and “Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings” starring Chinese actor Tony Leung, Awkwafina and newcomer Simu Liu, who said he was just cast in the lead role on Tuesday.

Scarlett Johansson introduced an action-heavy trailer for “Black Widow.” In an interview, the actress said having a stand-alone film for the “Avengers” character was “mind-blowing.”

“I hope it adds a gritty kind of groundedness, that’s like a good punch in the gut, and a literal punch in the gut too,” she said. “We all get the crap beaten out of us!”

