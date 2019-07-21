Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Sunday said that the Ninth Senate would unravel the obstacle stalling payment of compensation to Niger government as regards part of its occupied land by the Federal Capital Territory.

Lawan made this known in Minna at the grand reception and unveiling of Sen. Mohammed Musa’s strategic senatorial action plan.

“Occasion like this is an opportunity to appreciate ourselves and set milestones for ourselves.

“It will bring relationship that will work for the development of Niger state and Nigeria.

“I am aware that in the past some actions have been taken by the Federal Government to compensate Niger state regarding the land issue in Abuja.

“We will go extra mile to find out what is stalling it in order to do the right thing,” he said.

He however, said that for the ninth assembly to achieve any meaningful development for the country, there must be unity of purpose among members.

“I assure you that together we will take Nigeria to the next level of development,” he said.

The Senate President said that the Law Makers would do everything possible to ensure construction of new roads and rehabilitation of existing ones across the country.

He said that the Senate would redouble efforts to get the railway to function fully towards reducing pressure on the roads.

Lawan said that the Senate would ensure legislation for the socio-economic development of the Nation.

He urged elected politicians to make haste to deliver dividends of democracy to their electorates as elections were over.

The Senate President who lauded Sen. Mohammed Musa’s for prioritising the need of his constuents, expressed optimism that it would be fulfilled.

Sen. Mohammed Musa, convener of the occasion, representing Niger East (zone “B”) area of the state, pledged that all funds accruing to the constituents must be utilised for their development.

Musa said that he would ensure that other colleagues from the state support bills for the promotion of family norms and values, health, agriculture, rehabilitation and construction of roads in the state.

Earlier, Alhaji Mohammed Imam, chairman, All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, appealed to the Senate President to ensure that the people of the state were adequately compensated over Abuja land taking by the federal government for the use of the Nation’s capital.

Musa is the Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, made up of Minna, Suleja and Kagara emirates of the state.

