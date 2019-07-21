Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Sunday disclosed that about 100 roads are being targeted for rehabilitation in the ongoing efforts to make Lagos roads motorable and ensure free-flow of traffic.

Sanwo-Olu, while speaking during inspection of the rehabilitation of Iju Road by Lagos State Public Works Corporation, said the ongoing road rehabilitation across Lagos was the first phase, saying the state government planned about six to seven phases of roads rehabilitation with about 100 expected to the rehabilitated.

He urged residents to be patient, especially if the roads within their areas were not listed in the roads to be rehabilitated in the first phase.

According to him, the ongoing works were done day and night and that it would continue, promising to visit one of the eight gangs rehabilitating one of the roads last night to see first-hand how they were working.

For residents of Ikorodu, especially those living around Igbogbo and Ishawo axis, the governor said before the end of this month or early August, the main contractors would be back to site.

Sanwo-Olu added that discussion was already on with the main contractors handling the two roads about returning to site, adding that discussion was ongoing with the contractor handling the Agege-Pen Cinema Flyover to also return to site.

X-raying traffic situation around Iju-Fagba area of Ifako-Ijaye Local Government, Sanwo-Olu threatened to deal with any Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officers found wanting on duty.

He also implored residents to change their mind-set about not being unruly and indiscipline when held in traffic.

According to him, when a driver or motorcyclist drove or rode against traffic, the passengers on board were also culpable.

A resident, Pastor Joshua Jeremiah who interacted with the governor while on the tour, commended the governor for approving the rehabilitation of the Iju Road as the ongoing work had helped to improve traffic on the road, though he said more work needs to be done.

Jeremiah complained about the attitude of LASTMA officers, including drivers who drive against traffic.

The governor promised both side of the Iju Road will be rehabilitated, imploring the pastor to educate his members and neighbours not to be indiscipline while driving or locked in traffic.

Sanwo-Olu was optimistic that once the rehabilitation works were completed, traffic situation across the city would be better.

