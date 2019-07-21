By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested 39 suspected criminals in Agege and Kekki area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

A statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana on Sunday said on 17 July, at about 8:30am, acting on credible intelligence, operatives of Operation Crush raided some criminal hideouts within Akerele areas, Agege.

He said 34 suspects known as ”awawa boys”, who had been terrorising the areas were arrested while seven bags of weeds, suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered.

Elkana said the suspects were handed over to Taskforce in Oshodi for prosecution.

Meanwhile, the Police at Ilasan area of Lekki have arrested five suspected armed robbers and recovered firearms in the process.

According to Elkana, on 19 July, at about 1330hrs, Ilasan Police Station received information that a group of hoodlums, suspected to be armed robbers/cultists, were sighted behind angle 90 bar, Ilasan, Lekki.

“A team of policemen was quickly mobilized to the scene. The leader of the gang, named Ibrahim Abu ‘m’ 32yrs old and four others, namely: Samuel Usai ‘m’; John Nwaru ‘m’; Emmanuel Moro ‘m’ and Michael Daniel ‘m’, were arrested. On searching the suspects, one locally made pistol with 10 unexpended cartridges were recovered. Investigation is ongoing, suspects will be charged to Court,” he said.

