Nigeria International Alex Iwobi has told Arsenal he may quit if he were to lose his place to the club target Wilfried Zaha.

The Crystal Palace star from Ivory Coast is Arsenal’s No 1 transfer target this summer, despite the £80million price tag.

And if Unai Emery is successful in his chase for the winger, Iwobi could hand the Gunners boss an immediate headache.

‘I am not one to chicken out. I have had it all over the years, being told I’m not good enough’, Iwobi told The Sun.

‘So whenever the chance comes I always try and prove I should be starting. But it’s going to be difficult if Zaha comes. He will add more stress.

‘I am up for the fight but the only time I would consider leaving is if I am not playing as much as I would like to.

‘If it comes to that I would have no choice but to leave. But I would always put up a fight to play – that is what I have done all my life.’

Arsenal had an opening £40m bid for Zaha rejected earlier this month and have yet to register a second offer.

Zaha has already made Palace aware of his desire to leave as he seeks a new challenge.

Iwobi signed a five year contract last year with Arsenal that will keep him at the Emirates till 2023.

