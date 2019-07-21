Mr Sonny Echono, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, has hinted of a reason why the spate of suicide has continue to rise among students and how the tide could be stemmed.

He disclosed this at the 11th annual Speech/Prize Giving Day and Valedictory Service of the Federal Science and Technical College, Yaba, Lagos.

According to him, lack of patience on the part of the parents regarding academic performances of their children and wards was a major contributing factor to the menace.

“We must make deliberate efforts to stem the tide of suicide that is rising in our society.

“This starts from the actions we take after a ceremony like this,” Echono said.

He said that parents should not have unrealistic expectations from their children or mount other pressures that could lead to frustration.

The official urged students to be focused and disciplined as well as strive to do their best at all times.

He re-iterated the commitment of the Federal Government to restructure the school system for more effective teaching and learning.

According to Echono, the restructuring will facilitate students’ excellence and development of skills for self-reliance.

He said that education remained the legacy required in building and sustaining any nation.

“There is no country in the world that can rise above the level of education of its citizenry.

“We will, therefore, continue to do our best in ensuring that our plans of restructuring the education system is achieved in the near future,” he said.

The official called on other stakeholders in the sector to cooperate with the government in realising the dream,” he said.

In her remarks, the Director, Technology and Science Education in the ministry, Mrs Elizabeth Adedigba, said that the Federal Government was planning to establish skill acquisition centres across the country.

According to her, that was planned to tackle the rising rate of unemployment among young school leavers in the country.

