The Chief Imam at the Nigeria Force Headquarters, Abuja, Dr Yaaub Alhassan, on Sunday urged Nigerian pilgrims in Madinah to hold the sanctity of the city during their stay in the area.

He gave the advice while preaching to pilgrims from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the News Agency of Nigeria reported.

The cleric described Madinah as one of the “great Holy Cities” in the world, adding that Madinah was the place Prophet Muhammad lived and died.

“When you arrive in Madinah, one prayer is equivalent to 1,000 prayers any where in the world except Makkah. You are expected to honour the sanctity of Madinah by behaving with decorum in all your activities in the city.

“Madinah is a pious city. When you are on Hajj, you are expected to be God conscious, patient, help one another, pray for yourself, your family and our country for Allah to continue to bless it.

“Pray so that Allah will make Nigeria one of the greatest nations in the world,” he said.

According to the news medium, the Head of Orientation, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Bala Umar, had earlier cautioned pilgrims against falling victim of people of questionable characters, who might want to cash on their being strangers to dupe them.

He advised the pilgrims to deal with officials of the commission whenever they want to exchange their money into Riyard or fix their teeth with gold to avoid being duped.

Meanwhile, Nigerian pilgrims were said to have continued to defy scorching sun in Madinah to perform their religious rites at the Prophet’s Mosque.

As the city bids farewell to many pilgrims to Makkah, it welcomes others from parts of the world who have kept flooding it for performance of the 2019 hajj.

