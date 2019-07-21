Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested 38 suspected cultists in Ikorodu area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

According to Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana, youths from Idiroko, Adeola and Ajose of Owutu area in Ikorodu, engaged themselves in a supremacy fight at Idiroko area, Owutu, Ikorodu on 16 July and that in the process, attacked passers-by and damaged some vehicles within the area.

He said combined teams of policemen mobilized to the scene, and successfully brought the situation under control and restored normalcy to the area.

Elkana said 38 suspects were arrested and taken to Taskforce office in Oshodi for prosecution, saying that security had been beefed up in the area to forestall further threat to law and order.

In a related development, on 20 July at about 2145hrs, Elkana said the Bariga Police Station, arrested one Alayakin Azeez Olawale, 32, at Egbenrogde Street, saying that the suspect was identified as the leader of a group of Aiye confraternity members that had earlier in the day attempted to cause a breach of peace within Bariga town.

He said investigation was ongoing, as the suspect would be charged to Court.

