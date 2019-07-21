Manchester United have finally agreed terms with Leicester City over top transfer target Harry Maguire ahead of an £80 million switch.

The Leicester City defender has been on the Red Devils’ wishlist all summer and United have already seen a £70 million bid for Maguire rejected.

The Foxes made it clear they would not accept anything less than their £80 million valuation for the England international, although reportedly told the defender they would let him leave if United came up with the extra cash.

Maguire is also said to have told Leicester he wants to leave. However, he held fire on handing in a formal transfer request to push through a move to Old Trafford.

Reports earlier this month claimed United had agreed terms with Maguire ahead of an £80million switch, although sources from both clubs distanced themselves from this story.

According To Bleacher sport, agreement has finally been reached, suggesting Maguire’s transfer from Leicester to Manchester United is imminent.

