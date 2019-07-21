Harry Kane produced a moment of magic, scoring from the halfway line in injury time as Tottenham beat Juventus 3-2 in a magnificent game in Singapore.

It was the final decisive moment in an International Champions Cup game in which both sides had led.

Eric Lamela had tapped Spurs in front before Gonzalo Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo turned the game in favour of the Italian champions.

Ronaldo gave the crowd the moment it craved with a low eight-yard finish.

But Tottenham’s £53.8m record signing Tanguy Ndombele – introduced for his debut just after the hour – used his first touch to provide the through ball for Lucas Moura to equalise.

The game seemed certain to go to penalties until Kane, on as a half-time substitute, looked up about a stride inside the Juventus half and sent the ball sailing over former Arsenal keeper Wojciech Szczesny and into the net.

It was a fitting end to a marvellous game, which included a debut for Juventus’ newest signing, Matthijs de Ligt.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

