Nigerian pilgrims awaiting their transportation to Makkah from Madinah, in continuation of their Hajj rites on Saturday visited the Qu’ran exhibition centre in Madinah to enrich their knowledge of the Holy book.

Mr Abdulmalik Sani, who conducted the pilgrims round various sections of the centre, said it received not fewer than 7,000 visitors on daily seeking to learn more about the Holy Qu’ran and Islam in general.

He said the centre was established three years ago to enable more Muslims and other visitors know the history of the Qur’an and its essence as a guide to mankind.

Sani, a Nigerian PhD student at the Islamic University in Madinah, said the Qu’ran which was revealed to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) more than a thousand years ago, preached peace, love and moral conduct to the people, particularly Muslims.

He called on the visiting pilgrims to leverage on the knowledge gained by their visit to the centre to learn more about the holy Qur’an and put such experience into practice in their interaction with other members of the society.

According to him, they can do this by being tolerant, patient, peaceful, loving and above all get closer to almighty Allah, according to the principle of Islam.

Some of the visiting pilgrims described their experience at the centre as wonderful and enriching.

They said additional knowledge of the Qur’an would boost their moral tone and enhance their interaction with other members of the society by making know more about Islam.

NAN reports that some of the pilgrims had earlier visited Mount Uhud and Quba Masjid (mosque), one of the oldest mosques in Madinah, among other historical sites.

