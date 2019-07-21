The Nigeria Police Force has said that its invitation to the Dakolos was based on an on-going investigation involving Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, Busola Dakolo and others.

Force Public relations officer, DCP Frank Mba in a statement Saturday night confirmed that it was police operatives that served official invitation letters on Busola and Timi Dakolo.

But he promptly deflated the apprehensions about the invitations:

“It is important however to note that a Police Invitation Letter is not synonymous with a Warrant of Arrest, and must not be construed to be one. Rather, it is a polite investigative tool used in eliciting information voluntarily from parties to aid police investigations.

“Members of the public should see it as a legitimate act in line with the constitutional mandate of the police, which among other things include the investigation of all complaints brought before it.

“The Inspector General of Police, IGP MA Adamu NPM, mni has appealed for calm, and is reassuring Nigerians that the Police Force under his watch will remain professional, impartial and unreservedly committed to the pursuit of justice in this case and all other cases before it.”

