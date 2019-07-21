The relationship between Big Brother Naija 2019 housemates Khafi and Gedoni took another turn last night, as they were allegedly caught having sex while wrapped under the sheets.

According to BBNaija website, the ”sex scene” had Diane and Tuoyo as “witnesses”.

Diane was having a heart-to-heart talk with Tuoyo when they heard the bed Khafi and Gedoni laid on giving off some squeaky sound.

The duo were shocked.

Just a day ago, Khafi reveealed to Gedoni that she abstained from sex for eight years, after she converted from Islam to Christianity.

