23-year-old Tuoyo has become the fifth housemate and the first male to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija 2019 house.

The psychotherapist, fitness coach and part-time stripper’s exit comes after spending a total of 21 days and three weeks in the house.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced the eviction of Tuoyo from the Big Brother House On Sunday, July 21, 2019.

This is the fourth eviction in the Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem edition which kicked off on June 30, 2019.

Tuoyo was popular for being the life of the party. The stripper was quick to strip for the housemates at the three Saturday Night party he witnessed.

During his brief chat with Ebuka, Tuoyo said Frodd and Seyi shocked him for nominating him. He also said he liked Diane but he has a girlfriend outside and until they are both out, anything can happen.

Seyi Awolowo was pranked by Ebuka during the third BBNaija eviction show on Sunday, July 21, 2019.

During the show, Ebuka announced that there would be a fake eviction after the results of the eviction list was given to him by Deloitte representative. Before the real eviction, Ebuka pranked Seyi during the fake eviction and announced that he has been evicted from the house. A number of the housemates including Tacha and Thelma were caught unawares and almost broke down after the fake announcement. Few minutes after, Tacha was also pranked and she was told to leave the house.

How the audience voted that lead to the eviction of Tuoyo:

Frodd – 13.07%

Mike – 26.30%

Seyi – 26.72%

Tacha – 27.25%

Tuoyo – 6.66%

The evicted housemates so far are: Isilomo, Avala, Kimoprah, Ella and Tuoyo.

21 youths made it to the Big Brother House to become the housemates of the BBNaija season 4 tagged Pepper Dem.

The eviction continues for the next 10 weeks when the show comes to an end.

