Two of the remaining 17 housemates in Big Brother Nigeria House will be shown the exit door today as the result of voting by fans will be revealed.

The evictees will join the four others who had departed. Those four were Ella, Kim Oprah, Avala and Isilomo.

Up for eviction are Seyi, the businessman who is Obafemi Awolowo’s grandson, Mike, the confessed married man, athlete and CEO who runs a cigar line in the United Kingdom.

Others are Frodd, the 28 year old Investment adviser and sale executive from Anambra, whose real name is Chemeka Frodd Okoye; Tuoyo, the 23 year-old psychotherapist and fitness coach, and Tacha, the 23 year-old Rivers State born native, who is a big girl on Instagram with over 350,000 followers. She got famous last year after she put a tattoo of Davido on her chest.

Tacha has been nominated consecutively for eviction. Last week she got the second highest vote of 28.77 per cent to stay in the house. Will her luck run out today.?

Seyi would have escaped being on the eviction list this week if he had exercised his Veto Power of Chance. But he declined to do so leaving his fate in the hands of fans of the reality show.

For refusing to exercise the power, Seyi was banned later this week by Big Brother from taking part in “Veto Power of Chance” challenge contests.

Below was how the Five housemates entered the eviction list:

Esther – Mike and Jeff

Touyo – Jeff and Mike

Thelma – Frodd and Tacha

Mike – Seyi and Tacha

Seyi – Frodd and Tuoyo

Ike – Seyi and Frodd

Tacha – Frodd and Gedoni

Omashola – Tacha and Mike

Diane – Seyi and Mike

Sir-Dee – Jackye and Frodd

Jackye – Tacha and Tuoyo

Frood – Omashola and Tuoyo

Nelson – Gedoni and Seyi

Jeff – Seyi and Tuoyo

Mercy – Frodd and Mike

Gedoni – Mike and Tuoyo

Khafi – Seyi and Thelma

