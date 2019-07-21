The newly promoted General Officer Commanding 7 Div, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Bulama Biu, has renewed call to Boko Haram insurgents to surrender their arms.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Biu made the call at a feast organized in his honour on Saturday at the Command Guest House Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.

President Muhammad Buhari had last week approved accelerated promotion of Biu and other officers in view of their contributions in the counter-insurgency campaign.

About two million people had been displaced and several thousand killed since the beginning insurgency in 2009.

The medium reported Biu as noting that the 10-year long insurgency inflicted colossal damage on lives and property, and therefore urged the insurgents to avail themselves the opportunities of the amnesty programme initiated by the Federal Government under the “Operation Safe Corridor”.

“You still have the opportunity to lay down your arms; the time to surrender is now, to enable you rejoin the society,” he said.

Biu warned that if the insurgents continued with their offensive, the military was ready to crush them.

While commending the troops for their gallantry and sacrifices, Biu reiterated the commitments of the military to end insurgency and restore peace to the war region.

He thanked President Muhammad Bulgari over his elevation to the rank of a Major General, as well as Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, over the conferment of COAS Award of Excellence on him.

The commander also lauded Borno State Government, security agencies and other stakeholders over their support to the counter insurgency operation.

Maj.-Gen. Benson Akinroluyo, the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, commended Biu for his commitments, effective leadership qualities and professionalism in the fight against insurgency.

Akinroluyo described Biu as a man who “commands his troops from the front line’ and not from the rear”.

