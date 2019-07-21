The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has directed the Chief of Administration at the Headquarters NAF, Air Vice Marshal Kingsley Lar, to immediately recommend a reward for the Aircraftman Bashir Umar for his honesty.

Umar on 16 July at the Hajj Camp Market in Kano found and returned the sum of 37,000 Euros, about N15million, to Alhaji Ahmad, the owner of the money.

Umar is a member of the NAF Mobile Air Defence Team (MADT) deployed for airport security duties.

He found the money in a parcel while on routine patrol with some of his colleagues, according to Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, director of PR and information to the Air Force.

“Fortunately, there was a phone number on the parcel which the Airman called, and eventually handed over the package to the owner”, Daramola said.

NAF chief Abubakar believes by recognising Umar’s honesty, other officers will be encouraged to continue to embody attitudes and behaviours that reflect NAF’s core values of Integrity, Excellence and Service Delivery

