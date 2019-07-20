LA Galaxy star, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has backed up his claim that he is the best in the US Major League Soccer by recording a hat trick against pretender Carlos Vela’s team Los Angeles FC.

The Swede scored a hat-trick, including a pair of stunning strikes, to give the Galaxy a resounding 3-2 LA derby triumph over Vela’s Los Angeles FC on Friday night.

For now, he has the bragging right, despite Carlos Vela scoring more goals this season.

It was the kind of display that suddenly made Ibrahimovic’s proclamation that he was a “Ferrari among Fiats” in MLS a hard one to find fault with, even if the Ferrari doesn’t always hit the kind of top gear we saw on Friday.

At his best, Ibrahimovic is still capable of destroying a defence, even one as reliable as LAFC’s usually is. LAFC hadn’t given up more than two goals to any opponent this season, boasting the stingiest defence in the league with 17 goals allowed in 20 matches.

Friday’s victory could be the kind of result that inspires the Galaxy and spark a run at an MLS Cup title that had been starting to feel like it is LAFC’s to lose.

However, the result doesn’t change LAFC’s status as title favourites or Vela’s better statistics this season.

According to Opta, Vela in 19 appearances for LAFC has scored 19 goal, while Zlatan netted 13 in 16 appearances. Vela also has 8 assists to Zlatan’s 3. Vela’s shot accuracy is estimated at 41.4%, Zlatan’s 36.7.

Ibrahimovic in interviews had dismissed the comparison between him and Vela, saying after the match on Friday: “You did one mistake, you compare him to me. That was your biggest mistake.”

He even ridiculed the suggestion that Vela, who is 29, is playing in his prime at MLS. Ibrahimovic said at 29, in his own prime he was playing in Europe.

*With reports by goal.com

