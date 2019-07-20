Iran again fired at the United States of America, accusing the world leading country of creating instability and insecurity around the world.

The Tasnim news agency on Saturday quoted Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Zarif as saying “The resistance of Venezuela to the United States is very important for the people of the world and the people of Venezuela.

“Without the interference of the United States, the people of Venezuela know how to live together and how to get along with each other.’’

“Wherever the United States steps, it brings instability and insecurity,’’ he said, adding “ in the Middle East and the regions of South America and Latin America, the United States is creating instability and insecurity.

The Iranian foreign minister, who was said to be visiting Caracas for a meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement made the remarks on Friday in Venezuela.

