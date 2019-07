Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw wept on her birthday as Funke Kuti surprised her with a musical band, flowers and cake.

Henshaw turned 48 on Friday and was surprised when she woke up in the morning to a wonderful musical band organised by Funke Kuti.

Kuti presented to her flowers and cake right in her home as she wept when she saw the display of love and affection from her visitors.

Henshaw simply knelt down and worshipped God amidst tears and joy.

