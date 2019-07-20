Nigerian former model, filmmaker and actress Ufuoma McDermott has dished out some personal experiences about her life and friends.

In an interview on ”Question till mouth pain you” by BBC, Ufuoma who is part of the fantastic four group of friends comprising: Uche Jombo, Omoni Oboli, Chioma Chukwuka and herself when asked what she will like to change about Chioma, disclosed that if she removed anything from any of her sisters, they will no longer be who they are, she loves them with their good and bad sides she chuckled.

Ufuoma also revealed that people needed to stop denying themselves the joys of having a child, as they tend to see IVF children as evil or abnormal because they did not come through the traditional birth method. The mom of two says she’s proud of her son who came through In vitro fertilization (IVF) a complex series of procedures used to help with fertility or prevent genetic problems and assist with the conception of a child.

A retaliation on a bike rider years ago is also part of the story she shared. Watch the visual…

